My brother-in-law’s question was innocent enough: “Have you tried Marvel Snap yet?”

A couple of years ago, I devoted a column to the collectible trading card game Magic: The Gathering. Its addictive nature and multifaceted allure, which includes deep strategy, storytelling, artwork and potential real-world financial gain, had captured my attention for several years prior. After three years of intense interaction with Magic, I sold off my cards and moved on to other hobbies.