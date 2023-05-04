‘Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3’ flies above the MCU din

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula in a scene from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." 

 Marvel-Disney via AP

As a critic, it has long felt futile to critically engage with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By the end of Phase Three, with “Avengers: Endgame,” it was clear that these movies were less discrete pieces of cinematic art than they were puzzle pieces of content made to fit into a sprawling, interlinked multimedia experience. Crafted with a house style that only sometimes allows for the emergence of an auteurist point of view, the narrative emphasizes surprise cameos and crossover multiverses. The movies of the MCU dominate the box office no matter what critics think, sometimes in spite of reviews (no spoilers!). Now, two movies into Phase Five, it can be a challenge to muster the enthusiasm to even watch these films, to say nothing of generating new thoughts and ideas in reaction to them.

But then there’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, who got his start writing low-budget horror comedies at Troma Entertainment, and is the freshly minted co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios over at Warner Bros. With a new comic book movie gig at another studio, Gunn is a filmmaker with nothing to lose in the MCU, and for the end of his trilogy, his Marvel swan song, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” he throws it all at the wall with a satisfying splat.