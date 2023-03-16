‘SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS’
Rated: PG-13 for action, violence and language.
What it’s about: The sequel to 2019’s “Shazam!” finds the unlikely kid superhero battling, well, some furious gods.
The kid attractor factor: The superhero genre, young cast and juvenile tone will draw younger audiences.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Rely on your family; you’re all heroes and gods based on how you act and treat others around you.
Violence: Philadelphia gets utterly destroyed by mythological monsters. Lots of loud action and violence but no gore.
Language: Some strong language.
Sex/drugs: None.
Parents’ advisory: Fine for older kids and teens — too violent for little ones.
Rated:R for strong bloody violence, language and brief drug use.
What it’s about: Ghostface takes Manhattan as he hunts down the Woodsboro crew who have gone off to college.
The kid attractor factor: Teens might be drawn to the well-known slasher movie franchise
Good lessons/bad lessons: Trust no one. Use your inherent qualities as your strengths.
Violence: A whole lot of stabbing, shooting, falling, dropping and other extremely bloody violence.
Language: Significant swearing throughout.
Sex: References to sex. Drugs: College-age drug use.
Parents’ advisory: Too violent for kids. Teens only.
Rated:PG-13 for strong language and crude/sexual references.
What it’s about: A basketball coach with a DUI gets 90 days of community service and has to coach a team of adults with intellectual disabilities.
The kid attractor factor: Kids and younger adults might be drawn to the humor and heartwarming sports story.
Good lessons/bad lessons: People are capable of much more than you think. Opening your heart and mind to others is an opportunity for growth.
Violence: A scuffle, a minor fender bender.
Language: Some swearing.
Sex: Graphic references to sex.
Drugs: Excessive drinking.
Parents’ advisory: This is a sweet comedy with a heartwarming story but it does feature some mature content and sexual references, so be mindful of that. OK for older kids and teens.
Walsh writes for Tribune News Service.
