Many of us across Idaho have personally felt the tragedy of depression-linked suicide of family, friends, loved-ones or community members. Since the trend is particularly concerning among adult men and June is national Men’s Health Month, this Father’s Day it’s important to recognize the potential signs of depression or suicidal thoughts in men and learn ways to help those in our lives who may be struggling.

However, for the first time in several years, Idaho has reason for hope that all our efforts in discussing mental health and self-care are helping reduce suicide in our state. Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some encouraging signs that we’ve made headway with the problems of depression, anxiety and self-destructive behavior. While the annual statistics describing these issues remain a concern, there is evidence that Idahoans have made improvements in supporting each other.