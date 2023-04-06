I was excited to do this makeup look, because Tauruses are one of my favorites of the zodiac. Taurus, April 20-May 20, is an earth sign, known to be grounded and the most stable of us. In addition, Tauruses are reliable and loyal, and they may or may not be a little hardheaded.
These traits can come in handy for a business owner, which brings me to introduce our model for this month: Meena Cole, of Lewiston. Cole is the owner of the Corner Villa in Lewiston and has another business selling elderberry products.
I liked how last month’s look came out, using the typical flame colors for a fire sign. I used that idea for this month as well, with earth tones, because I thought they would fit Cole well — and it turns out they do.
Want to try an earth-toned makeup look this month? Here’s how:
I used two separate palettes for this look: Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Sultry eyeshadow palette, and Jeffree Star Cosmetics’ Volume 2 palette.
I prepped the eyelid with a light-toned concealer to make the shadows appear brighter, then applied an army green from the Jeffree Star palette to the outer portion of the eyelid and blended it toward the brow.
Then I went with dark chocolate brown from the Sultry palette, applying it from slightly above her crease down to her lash line. With hooded eyes, you want to make sure your details are above the crease, or when you open your eyes all of those pretty details disappear.
I then took a clean blending brush and dipped it in a little translucent powder, softening the line where the sage and the chocolate brown met, a trick I like to use to make the blend happen without adding more shadows.
I created a cut crease with a gold shimmer from the sultry palette and added the same shimmer to her brow bone, adding enough so the whole look sparkled in the sunlight or when Cole tilted her head indoors.
You can achieve a cut crease by applying concealer on top of the eyeshadows at the inner corner to slightly above the crease of your eye to about mid-eye. You should still have dark shadows on the outside of your eye. This contrast makes the eyes look large and defined.
I then applied strip lashes and the dark chocolate shadow to her waterline and blended it out with the green.
For the lip, I wanted to keep things earthy by adding a brown-toned lipstick, specifically Clinique Even Better Pop Lip Colour Foundation Lipstick in the shade 21, Cuddle.
If you’re a Gemini interested in getting your makeup done for next month’s column, contact me through Instagram @blackmagic._beauty or at Inland 360 by emailing mstone@inland360.com.
Johnson creates a zodiac-inspired makeup look each month, using you, our readers, as her models. She can be found on Etsy at BlackMagicBeautyShop and Instagram @blackmagic._beauty.