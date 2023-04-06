I was excited to do this makeup look, because Tauruses are one of my favorites of the zodiac. Taurus, April 20-May 20, is an earth sign, known to be grounded and the most stable of us. In addition, Tauruses are reliable and loyal, and they may or may not be a little hardheaded.

These traits can come in handy for a business owner, which brings me to introduce our model for this month: Meena Cole, of Lewiston. Cole is the owner of the Corner Villa in Lewiston and has another business selling elderberry products.