Aries, March 21-April 19, is one of the three fire signs of the zodiac, which is what inspired my color choices for this month’s model, Kyla Quale, of Lewiston.
Aries are known as the warriors of the zodiac; they are naturally brave, courageous and bold. Having become acquainted with Kyla over the past three years, I must say these qualities represent her, and this eye look, perfectly.
To achieve the look, I used the same Lisa Frank x Morphe palette as last month.
I applied a deep red all over the eye with a dense eyeshadow brush and blended it out with an orange shade past the tail of Kyla’s eyebrow to make this look more dramatic.
Kyla has more hooded eyes, so I used different eyeshadow techniques to ensure all the colors would be noticeable when her eyes were open. I had her keep her eyes open while applying a yellow to the inner corner and blending it into the red. Having a brighter color in the inner corners makes the eyes appear bigger.
I applied light gold shimmer to her eyelid with a packing brush, then Stila Smudge Pots eyeliner on her lash line and Ardell Wispies false lashes.
To tie it all together, I applied the same dark red I started with and blended it out with the orange along the waterline to make the look even bolder.
If you are interested in being my Taurus model, please contact me @blackmagic._beauty on Instagram, at Black Magic Beauty on Facebook or email Mary Stone at mstone@inland360.com.
Johnson creates a zodiac-inspired makeup look each month, using you, our readers, as her models. She can be found on Etsy at BlackMagicBeautyShop and Instagram @blackmagic._beauty.