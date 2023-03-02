Aries, March 21-April 19, is one of the three fire signs of the zodiac, which is what inspired my color choices for this month’s model, Kyla Quale, of Lewiston.

Aries are known as the warriors of the zodiac; they are naturally brave, courageous and bold. Having become acquainted with Kyla over the past three years, I must say these qualities represent her, and this eye look, perfectly.

Tags

Recommended for you