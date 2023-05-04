Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Gemini, May 21-June 21, is an air sign symbolized by celestial twins.
Geminis constantly battle their many competing interests and can relate to almost anything others are experiencing. That ability to pivot to see the world from another’s perspective can be misconstrued as being two-faced, a typical — if often inaccurate — quality ascribed to Geminis and the inspiration for the eyeshadow look this month.
Gemini season’s position at the transition from spring into summer led me to the color choices for this month’s model, Miranda Wilburn, of Lewiston. Miranda is a mother, a surgical nurse and has a business selling crystals — the epitome of a Gemini, with interests all across the board.
If you want to try this look at home, here’s how I did it:
I prepped the eyelids with a NYX concealer slightly lighter than her skin tone so the shadows would really pop, applying with a flat concealer brush. When doing a smoky eye, I like to apply darker colors first and blend them out with the lighter tones.
For the first eye, I used my Jeffree Star Blood Sugar palette for the darkest purple, applying it to the crease, then used a blending brush to bring it closer to the orbital bone.
Next I took a lighter pink from the Morphe x Jeffree palette to soften any harsh lines from the dark purple and add a little more vibrance to the look.
I applied a light pink shimmer from that same palette on the inner corner to mid-eyelid and added a winged liner and false lashes.
On the green eye, I used that same Morphe x Jeffree palette and once again applied the darker green to the crease and blended up with a blending brush, then added the lighter green for vibrancy and to lighten any harsh lines.
I then used a packing brush with gold shimmer for contrast, adding it from the inner corner to the middle of her eyelid to make it different but still a cohesive, wearable look with the colors on the other side.
I finished this eye with winged liner and false lashes.
If you are a Cancer (June 21-July 22) and are interested in being featured in next month’s column, message me @blackmagic.beauty on Instagram or email Inland 360 at arts@inland360.com.
Johnson creates a zodiac-inspired makeup look each month, using you, our readers, as her models. She can be found on Etsy at BlackMagicBeautyShop and Instagram @blackmagic._beauty.
