Sometimes we get so focused on checking all the boxes on our to-do list that we ignore clear signals that our mind and body need a break. This mid-day yoga practice is a great way to get your body moving and your breath flowing to quickly reenergize you for the rest of the day.
You don’t need to roll out a yoga mat; just take off your shoes, and you’re ready. Based on the time you have available, you can extend this short practice to 20 minutes, or you can breeze through it in five. Either way, you’ll feel rejuvenated and think more clearly as you get back to checking those boxes.
L Pose (modified Adho Mukha Svanasana) at the wall is my favorite way to start a mid-day yoga break because it’s easy to adapt to any work or living situation for a quick practice. This modified downward dog engages your upper body, lengthens your spine and increases blood flow to your brain, helping to increase your alertness. All you need is a section of wall or even a closed door.
1. Place your hands at hip height on the wall and step back until your feet are beneath your hips and your body makes the shape of an L.
2. Breathe deeply. Press your feet into the ground and your hands into the wall as you lengthen your spine and engage your core.
3. Stretch your legs and mobilize your pelvis by bending one knee slightly and shifting your hips, then bend the other knee, alternating sides for a few deep breaths.
Side Angle (Parsvakonasana) at the wall allows you to step into your strength while feeling supported. This pose wakes up your legs while engaging your core and upper body. You may also notice tension release in your hips and lower back after this pose.
1. From L pose, step your left foot forward, your front toe nearly touching the wall.
2. Open your hips, your heart and your right foot, turning to the right in a Warrior II shape with your arms outstretched.
3. From Warrior II, shift your left elbow onto your left thigh while sweeping your back hand overhead to press into the wall.
4. Take a few breaths here, feeling your steady foundation rooted beneath you as you engage your core and breathe into the power at your center.
5. Sweep back to Warrior II pose for a moment before shifting your hands to the wall and stepping back to L Pose so you can transition slowly to the second side. Repeat the steps above.
Temple Balance Pose (Eka Pada Galavasana prep) invites you to step into balance and align consciously with how you want the rest of your day to unfold.
1. Standing on both feet, bend your knees slightly into a small chair pose while pressing your right hand into the wall at your side.
2. From the strength at your center, lift your left foot off the ground and turn your left leg out, placing your ankle to your thigh to make the shape of a “4” with your lower body.
3. Root into the earth with your feet and lengthen your spine skyward as you breathe evenly and place your free hand on your heart.
4. Option: To increase the challenge, settle deeper into the strength of your standing leg and the opening of your outer hip stretch.
5. Take five to seven breaths before transitioning out of the first side and turning around to do the second side.
Before taking a seat for meditation, notice what else you might be needing and give yourself a moment to take any other movements or poses that may feel nourishing for your body or mind.
Seated Meditation is an opportunity for calm and stillness, and depending on what you have time for, you can sit for five breaths or 15 minutes. Start by finding a comfortable chair, where you can sit tall.
1. Place your hand on your heart, feeling the drum beat inside you and consciously connecting to your energy.
2. Remember that your thoughts and actions determine your energy, not your kids, co-workers or a cup of coffee. If you’re feeling drained or unmotivated, you can lift yourself up with upbeat thoughts, music or a guided meditation.
3. Try breathing in energy and alertness and breathing out stagnation and sluggishness. Or:
4. Focus on an affirmation or mantra. Try, “I am whole, strong and grateful.” Or “I am wise and full of light.”
If you plan to stay in seated meditation longer, you may want to reduce distractions by using headphones to listen to gentle music, nature sounds or even a guided meditation.
When you are done, take a moment to thank yourself for taking a break and honoring your needs before you jump back into the demands of your day. Notice that after moving your body and giving your brain a break, you feel lighter and have better focus.
