Sometimes we get so focused on checking all the boxes on our to-do list that we ignore clear signals that our mind and body need a break. This mid-day yoga practice is a great way to get your body moving and your breath flowing to quickly reenergize you for the rest of the day.

You don’t need to roll out a yoga mat; just take off your shoes, and you’re ready. Based on the time you have available, you can extend this short practice to 20 minutes, or you can breeze through it in five. Either way, you’ll feel rejuvenated and think more clearly as you get back to checking those boxes.

