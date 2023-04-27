The past few weeks have been rough for our family. Illness was had by all, my oldest daughter broke a finger and I bruised my tail bone. That was in addition to the normal drama of life when we overcommit and then we end up being late for everything.

Amid this haze, I noticed more whining, tears, complaining and general lack of cooperation from my kiddos. Frustrated and worn thin, I tried to problem-solve: We talked about alternatives to these behaviors, and I gave lectures in the car on the way to school. As you can imagine, nothing changed.

