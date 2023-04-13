Jerid Weinberg started bringing his Lipstick Divas drag show to Lewiston more than a decade ago and has since produced shows in six states and more than 22 cities.
But the atmosphere nationally, and in Idaho, feels different, Weinberg said, as the Divas prepare to perform Friday and Saturday at Lewiston’s Boomtown American Saloon.
The art of drag — with its often elaborate costumes, makeup and wigs; dynamic performances, live and lip-synched; and hallmark drama, comedy and, often, athleticism — is under attack.
A bill that would have made drag in public places illegal passed the Idaho House this year, before being rejected by the Senate. The proposal was described by supporters as an effort to protect minors from the “sexual exhibition” of drag shows, but others said it went too far.
Before the House vote in March, House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said the bill’s language was too broad and would prohibit constitutionally protected activities, creating a chilling effect for most types of performances, according to reporting by the Lewiston Tribune’s Laura Guido.
“This bill spells death to our performing arts industry, and they are terrified,” Rubel said.
Similar bills were signed into law in Tennessee and Kentucky, though Tennessee’s was temporarily blocked after a lawsuit. A bill in Florida aimed at preventing children from attending drag shows has opponents concerned the effect would be to discourage drag altogether.
I visited via email with Weinberg about operating his Salem, Ore.,-based drag show in this environment.
Mary Stone: How do efforts to limit or ban drag affect your production company and performers?
Jerid Weinberg: Sure, COVID-19 slowed us down when we were at our peak, but these bills could stop us entirely.
We have always gone to small rural towns to bring the art, performance and culture of drag to areas that don’t get this representation. Growing up in Potlatch, I never had a space where I could be authentic and myself without shame and guilt. When I turned 18, I was able to go to the TabiKat drag show in Moscow for the first time, and I knew I had found people with stories and struggles like myself, and I knew I belonged — which is why I decided to create Lipstick Divas in 2012.
Lewiston was actually our first show ever, at the former Tz bar, and we’ve come back every year since and landed now at our current location, Boomtown. The staff there are so friendly and amazing; they welcome us with open arms and treat us like royalty. The city and people/fans of Lewiston pack in, and our VIP seating sells out within days. I’d truly hate to see this go away.
Laws that ban or limit drag could cause a huge loss of income for LGBTQ people and performers. These shows are widely popular, and with online forums and shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the art of drag is more mainstream than ever. Some individuals dedicate their entire professional lives to drag and the gay bars and other bars that will have us, and that freedom of speech and expression shouldn’t be in question because someone can’t understand it or see its value.
MS: What would be your message to people who are fearful of drag and support such proposals?
JW: Open your eyes and heart; maybe attend a show. Lipstick Divas historically have been 21+, and our show caters to the night life.
Some people might not agree with drag, maybe out of fear or not being informed or seeing some false narrative online, but for someone in these small towns this is the only place they feel seen, accepted and loved — and that someone could be you, your child, your best friend or family member, who depends on this show twice a year.
Just remember if it’s not for you that’s fine, but honestly losing drag shows could mean loss of community for people who feel alone in a world full of hate, negativity and pain. These shows could save a life for someone looking for a community, family and a place to belong. I know I was looking for that, growing up in Potlatch, and once I found drag I was strong, happy and myself.
MS: You’ve been bringing your Lipstick Divas show to Lewiston for 11 years. I saw people on social media, for the first time, asking about the safety of having the show here. Have you had to make changes in how you organize your shows in this environment?
JW: The bar (Boomtown) and myself have asked for extra security, and we’ll control entry/exit, with one way in and one way out. I also contacted the local police to let them know about the show. I have a few friends in law enforcement, so that little extra safety is always great. But we’ve never had issues in Lewiston, and my fans/friends and family go pretty far. I truly hope for nothing but another amazing show, good memories and fun.
MS: People who’ve been to your shows know they’re entertaining, high-energy affairs that attract a diverse audience. What can Lipstick Divas fans — and those who are new to drag and curious — expect this weekend?
JW: Well what they can expect this weekend is our love letter to Lewiston. Maybe this is farewell, and maybe it isn’t, but we are gonna shut it down like we always do, get people dancing, laughing and having fun. Take pictures, give them one hell of a show and party like it’s 1999 — since it’s a ’90s-themed show!
Tickets are online at eventbrite.com, or you can pay cash at the door. The show will be pure entertainment like it always has been, with some of your favorites and a few new faces.
