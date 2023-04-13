More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Jennifer Garner produces and stars in the limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me” (TV-MA) as a woman who must work with her teenage stepdaughter (Angourie Rice, shown above with Garner) to find out what happened to her missing husband. The script is by Laura Dave, adapting her bestselling novel, with Oscar-winning screenwriter Josh Singer (“Spotlight”). New episodes air on Fridays. (Apple TV+)
The romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise” (2022, PG-13) reunites George Clooney and Julia Roberts as estranged exes who hate each other but team up to stop their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from impulsively marrying a kelp farmer in Bali. (Prime Video)
Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli write and star in the British comedy thriller “Am I Being Unreasonable?: Season 1” (not rated) as a grieving wife and mother (Cooper) and her best friend (Hizli), a new woman in town whose dark secrets start to come out as their relationship develops. All episodes are available for streaming. (Hulu)
Less “based on” than “inspired by” a true story, “Cocaine Bear” (2023, R) turns the real-life incident of drug smuggling gone awry into a gleefully gory comedy thriller about a hapless humans in the forests Georgia crossing paths with a black bear on a cocaine-fueled rampage. Keri Russell (shown above) takes top billing as a mother desperate to save her child and O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Alden Ehrenreich are mob flunkies sent to retrieve the missing shipment dropped into the National Forest. Elizabeth Banks directs with plenty of comic overkill. (Peacock)
International pick: French filmmaker Cedric Klapisch follows up his “L’Auberge Espagnol” film trilogy with “Greek Salad: Season 1” (France, not rated, with subtitles). The series follows the children (Aliocha Schneider and Megan Northam) of the couple in the films (Romain Duris and Kelly Reilly, reprising their roles) after they inherit a building in Athens and end up connecting with young people from all over Europe. (Prime Video)
Classic pick: A woman on the run for murder lands in a sleazy hideaway in the Caribbean in “Safe in Hell” (1931), a snappy, disreputable gem from filmmaker William Wellman ala the daring pre-code era of early Hollywood. (HBO Max)
Bill Nighy earned his first Oscar nomination in the drama “Living” (2022, PG-13) and Emma Mackey plays “Wuthering Heights” author Emily Brontë in “Emily” (2023, R). Also on DVD.
The limited series erotic thriller “Obsession” (TV-MA) stars Richard Armitage as a London surgeon who gets involved in a passionate and reckless affair with his son’s fiancée (Charlie Murphy). The show is based on the novel “Damage” by Josephine Hart.
A disgraced cop (Edgar Ramírez) reluctantly returns home to track down a mobster’s runaway girlfriend in “Florida Man” (TV-MA), a limited series mystery thriller with a comic edge.
An aging film star (Alice Krige) recovering from surgery in the Scottish countryside is roused to vengeance in the folk horror thriller “She Will” (2021, not rated).
Kid stuff: a budding young environmentalist (Ava Louise Murchison) follows in the footsteps of her hero, Dr. Jane Goodall, in “Jane: Season 1” (TV-G)
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.