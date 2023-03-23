More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Bob Odenkirk, fresh from the Emmy-nominated “Better Call Saul,” is Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr., an English professor at a mediocre, underfunded Pennsylvania college, in “Lucky Hank: Season 1” (TV-14). As you might guess, the title is ironic. Hank is miserable, in the shadow of a famous father and on the road to a midlife crisis as he tries to teach uninterested students and navigate a department in disarray, and it only gets worse after he unloads on one of his students. Mireille Enos plays his slightly less miserable wife, the vice principal of the local high school, and Diedrich Bader co-stars. New episodes arrive on Sundays. (AMC+)
“Up Here: Season 1” (not rated), a musical romantic comedy set in New York City in 1999, stars Mae Whitman as an aspiring writer and Carlos Valdes as an ambitious investment banker. They are opposites who fall in love and break into song when the emotions get too big. Brian Stokes Mitchell co-stars in the series created by playwright Steven Levenson (“Dear Evan Hansen”) and songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez (“Let It Go”). All episodes are available for streaming. (Hulu)
Elizabeth Banks stars in “Call Jane” (2022, R), a drama set in 1968 Chicago about the Jane Collective, the real-life volunteer network that helped women seeking abortions in the years before Roe v. Wade. Banks plays a housewife and mother whose pregnancy threatens her life, and Sigourney Weaver and Wunmi Mosaku are among the activists to whom she turns. (Hulu)
There’s something mysterious — and dangerous — in the skies above a California horse ranch in Jordan Peele’s “Nope” (2022, R). Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star as siblings who investigate the strange phenomenon in this fascinating (if overstuffed) mix of modern Western, alien invasion thriller and ecological parable. (Prime Video)
True stories: The Oscar-nominated documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (2022, TV-MA), from award-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras, weaves the story of artist and activist Nan Goldin and her protests to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid crisis with a survey of the New York art underground from the 1970s and its activism during the AIDS crisis. (HBO Max)
The animated “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (2022, PG) and the horror film “M3gan” (2022, PG-13) both are available on Peacock and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (2022, PG-13) is also streaming for Disney+ subscribers.
An FBI agent (Gabrial Basso) in the White House basement answers the emergency line and gets caught up in a conspiracy in the political thriller “The Night Agent: Season 1” (TV-MA).
The documentary “Reggie” (2023, PG-13) looks back on the life and barrier-busting career of five-time World Series champion Reggie Jackson.
The second season of the acclaimed horror thriller “Yellowjackets” (TV-MA) arrives, with new episodes airing on Fridays. (Showtime Anytime)
Originally produced for HBO Max, “Minx: Season 1” (TV-MA) lands a new home at Starz in advance of the second season debut. (Starz)
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.