If you’re missing summer’s bountiful produce but aren’t ready to give up the comfort of hot soup, this one’s for you.
This dish relies on the subtle, yet essential, flavors of sweet corn and green chiles. The majority of the work is done in the oven: Roasting, as opposed to sauteing, lends a deep, almost sweet flavor to vegetables, especially peppers and chiles.
When I mention peppers or chiles in this recipe, I am referring to a combination of different fresh peppers that can be found in the grocery store year-round, as well as ingredients for a mild option. This recipe works for any season and any palate; just use what’s available and suits your taste.
Green Chile Corn Chowder
Serves 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Roast time: 40 minutes
Additional cook time: 15-20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Ingredients
2 16-ounce cans sweet corn, undrained
3-6 jalapenos
3 fresh Anaheim or Hatch chilis
3 fresh poblano peppers
2 fresh green bell peppers (optional)
2 Yukon gold potatoes (optional)
1 yellow onion
1 cup sour cream
Kosher salt
Freshly cracked black pepper
1 tablespoon dried Mexican oregano leaves
1 cup vegetable or chicken stock
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 tablespoon butter
Fresh cilantro, tortilla chips and jalapenos to garnish
Supplies needed
l food-safe gloves (recommended)
l baking sheet
l blender (optional)
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Wash and thoroughly dry the peppers. If using gloves, don them at this point. Excluding the jalapenos, cut each pepper in half. (I find it’s easier to roast jalapenos whole, which prevents them from burning.) If opting for a milder chowder, remove all seeds and veins from the other peppers. If opting for a spicier chowder, remove only the seeds and keep some or all of the veins. I prefer a spicy chowder, so I leave the veins intact.
If opting for a completely mild chowder, only use bell peppers and poblanos, doubling the poblanos. Adding potatoes will keep the chowder both filling and mild in place of the spicier peppers. Potatoes absorb some capsaicin, which causes the burning sensation that comes from ingesting or coming into contact with hot peppers.
Cut the onion in half. Toss the onion and peppers with vegetable oil and a pinch of kosher salt. Roast the onions and peppers cut-side down at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Flip halfway through cooking and roast for another 20 minutes. Remove the vegetables from the oven. To speed up the cooling process, place in a bowl and cover. Put the bowl in the fridge and wait 10-15 minutes. Once the onion and peppers are cooled, don the gloves again.
Carefully remove the skin from the peppers. The collected steam from the cooling process will make the removal of the skin much easier. Remove the skin from the jalapenos and cut in half to remove the seeds and veins. Uniformly dice the peppers into half-inch squares. Finally, dice the roasted onions.
Add the butter to a soup pot. Bring the heat to medium high. Saute the diced onions in the butter for 2-3 minutes. Season with kosher salt and black pepper. Add in one can of corn, water included, and the stock. Optional: Blend this mixture with either a blender or immersion blender. Releasing the starches in the corn will naturally thicken this chowder. If opting for this, only blend with one can of corn and reserve the second for texture.
Bring the mixture to a simmer, then add in the second can of corn and the diced chiles. (If adding potatoes, dice then add them at this point and simmer for 5-10 minutes, until tender.) Once the chowder comes to a simmer a second time, turn off the stove and fold in the sour cream and Mexican oregano leaves; stir until fully incorporated. Serve immediately. Garnish with plenty of tortilla chips, cilantro and fresh jalapenos.
Whether you’re brave enough to roast peppers in scorching summer weather or just wanting to warm up on a cold winter’s night, this chowder is easy, filling and delicious any time of the year.
Columnist Madison Winn is a home cook and hot pepper proponent. She can be reached at @food_for_winners on Instagram or at madisonwinncooks@gmail.com.