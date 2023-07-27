The romantic drama “Constellations” will conclude its two-week run with four performances this week at Forge Theatre on the University of Idaho campus.
The play is being staged by the Idaho Repertory Theatre and stars UI theater professors Kelly Quinnett and Craig A. Miller. The 80-minute play is being directed by Jere Lee Hodgin.
“Constellations” was written by Nick Payne and was described by The New York Times as sexy, accessible and emotionally devastating.
“Nick Payne’s thrilling and thoughtful romance opens with the provocative question: ‘Do you know why it’s impossible to lick the tips of your elbows?’ Who wouldn’t want to stick around to find out why?” said Robert Caisley, producing director of IRT.
Tickets cost between $25 to $5, or free for UI students, and are available at bit.ly/3O0lFWU. Forge Theatre is at 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Rockin’ the Ridge, a benefit concert featuring three bands, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Burnt Ridge Bed and Breakfast south of Troy.
There is no cost to attend but nonperishable food items will be accepted for the Adventist Community Services Troy Food Bank.
Scheduled to perform are Ridgerunner Revival, Over the Mountain and Jim Boland. Food trucks, kids’ games and fireworks (weather permitting) are planned, and camping is encouraged. Food and beer will be available to purchase.
Burnt Ridge Bed and Breakfast is at 1070 Burnt Ridge Road, Troy.
The Latah County Historical Society’s annual ice cream social is planned for 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow.
This is the 46th year of the summer tradition, and it features ice cream sundaes and watermelon, activities for kids, horse and wagon rides, live music by The Eclectrix and more. The event is free and open to the public. There is an option to purchase a souvenir vintage ice cream dish, with all proceeds going to the McConnell Mansion Window Project.
