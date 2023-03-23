‘Cool Runnings’ athlete, author returns to UI

Former Olympic athlete, author of “Cool Runnings and Beyond — The Story of the Jamaica Bobsleigh Team” and Vandal Chris Stokes (shown below) will speak at the University of Idaho’s Moscow campus tonight and Saturday.
Stokes, who came to the UI on a track and field scholarship and graduated summa cum laude from the College of Business and Economics, will share his experiences in sports and business at 4 p.m. today in the Bruce M. Pitman Center International Ballroom, 709 Deakin Ave., as part of the Jack Morris Executive Speaker Series, according to a UI news release.
He’s also set to emcee a banquet, with fellow former Vandal and Olympic gold medal decathlete Dan O’Brien, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mike Keller Era Track and Field Reunion at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road.
Stokes competed in the Olympics from 1988-98 and has been president of the Jamaica Bobsleigh Federation since 1995.
He is founder and executive chairman of NCS Enterprises, a group of companies focusing on financial services through leadership and sports administration, according to the news release. He went on to obtain a master’s in business administration from Washington State University, a master’s in banking at Georgetown University and a doctorate in economic development policy from the University of the West Indies. !