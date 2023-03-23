‘Cool Runnings’ athlete, author returns to UI

Former Olympic athlete, author of “Cool Runnings and Beyond — The Story of the Jamaica Bobsleigh Team” and Vandal Chris Stokes (shown below) will speak at the University of Idaho’s Moscow campus tonight and Saturday.

Stokes, who came to the UI on a track and field scholarship and graduated summa cum laude from the College of Business and Economics, will share his experiences in sports and business at 4 p.m. today in the Bruce M. Pitman Center International Ballroom, 709 Deakin Ave., as part of the Jack Morris Executive Speaker Series, according to a UI news release.