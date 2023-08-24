Dogs go hunting for laughs in ‘Strays’

This image released by Universal Pictures shows, from left, Maggie, voiced by Isla Fisher, Reggie, voiced by Will Ferrell, Bug, voiced by Jamie Foxx and Hunter, voiced by Randall Park, in a scene from "Strays." (Universal Pictures via AP)

 Universal Pictures via AP

You know how raunchy comedies go. Hit and miss. One person’s laff riot is another person’s exercise in jaw clenching and existential wonderment: not just “why isn’t this working for me?” but all the way to “why was I born?”

Slight overstatement there, I guess. Nonetheless, the trash-talking, garden gnome-humping comedy “Strays” appears destined to crack up Moviegoer A while turning Moviegoer B into Nipper, the puzzled, presumably silent terrier on the old RCA record labels.