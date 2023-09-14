Here are a few entertainment and educational options for the coming days, with many more to choose from in the calendar at inland360.com.
The five-piece cover band Paradox, specializing in rock, pop, folk and country music from the 1950s and beyond, plays the Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center’s weekly Music on Main at 5:30 tonight in Pine Street Plaza, at Main and Pine streets in Pullman.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair, pick up a meal from a local restaurant and enjoy the free, family-friendly music, according to a chamber news release.
Concerts continue through the end of the month, weather permitting, with Auf Gehts set for next Thursday and Ally Fraser-Robinson on Sept. 28.
A keynote address about stalking and a theatrical performance about mental health are among events planned for the University of Idaho’s annual Katy Benoit Campus Safety Awareness Month, in Moscow.
Benoit was a 22-year-old UI graduate student in 2011 when she was murdered by a former professor.
The Katy Benoit Campus Safety Forum keynote talk, “Stalking Demystified,” will be delivered by Jennifer Landhuis, of the Boise-based Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center, at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the International Ballroom, 709 Deakin Ave.
Performances of the play “Every Brilliant Thing” are set for 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave.
The show, starring Craig A. Miller from UI’s Theater Arts Department, is presented by the Dean of Students Office, Vandal Health Education and theater department in recognition of World Suicide Awareness Week.
The opening celebration for an exhibit by Indigenous artist Jeffrey Gibson is set for 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 Wilson Road, Pullman, on the Washington State University campus.
“Jeffrey Gibson: They Teach Love,” is drawn from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, and Schnitzer and an assortment of dignitaries, including Nimíipuu representatives, are scheduled to participate in Tuesday’s celebration.
Gibson, described in a news release as “one of the most important artists of our time” recently was selected to represent the United States at the 2024 Venice Biennale, the first Indigenous artist to receive that honor.
He draws from “cultural and artistic traditions of his Cherokee and Choctaw heritage with the visual languages of Modernism and themes from contemporary popular and queer culture,” according to the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation website.
A Death Café, where participants are invited to “eat cake, drink tea and discuss death” is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
It’s the third such event the Latah County Library District has offered and is described in a news release as a discussion group, rather than a grief support or counseling session, where strangers talk about death “with no agenda, objectives or themes.”
The objective is “to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives,” according to the news release. A Death Café is a group-directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes.