It’s a robust week for music and theater, with the Moscow Mountain Music Fest on Saturday and APOD Productions’ staging of “High School Musical On Stage” in Moscow and “Reflections,” a workshop production of a brand new musical, in Clarkston opening tonight.
And community celebrations aren’t over for the summer, with Asotin Days coming up this weekend, including a community yard sale and car show.
Youth take the helm for “High School Musical On Stage”
APOD Productions’ Youth Leadership Initiative, made up entirely of high school and college-age volunteers, produced and directed “High School Musical On Stage,” opening tonight at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
The show continues at 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Aug. 19 with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays. Based on the 2006 Disney Channel movie “High School Musical,” the story is driven by characters representing various familiar high school cliques, including the jocks, thespians, brainiacs and skater dudes.
APOD Productions, based in Viola, has a mission of developing local talent in the area’s rural communities through theater, with shows and workshops.
Moscow Mountain Music Fest brings deep lineup to Latah County Fairgrounds
Portland-based band Blitzen Trapper, known for its hazy, psychedelic indie-Americana sound, headlines the Moscow Mountain Music Fest on Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
The main stage lineup also includes the rock-funk stylings of The Quick & Easy Boys with Brad Parsons, out of Portland, and an array of Northwest bands, including Portland-based MAITA; Moscow’s Mother Yeti; The Dead & Down, from Bozeman, Mont.; and Matt Mitchell Music Co. of Spokane.
Several local favorites will play the Paradise Ridge Small Stage including Corey Oglesby, of the group monopines; Will Fontaine; Owen McGreevy; Blaine Andrew Ross; and the Ice Cream Band, led by Allison Anders.
The concert is organized by Beep Beep Productions, a Moscow-based production company owned and operated by University of Idaho alumna Britnee Christen.
Chrome on the Creek Car Show & Shine caps weekend of Asotin Days activities
Asotin Days, happening Saturday and Sunday at the city park off Asotin Creek Road, includes an array of activities, including a Sunday show and shine.
The festivities get started early with a $10 breakfast from 6:30-10 a.m. Saturday presented by the Lions Club and Asotin High School FFA.
The community yard sale also starts at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and continues through 2 p.m., with other events at the park throughout that timeframe, including a vendor fair, cornhole tournament, Asotin County Museum tours and kids games. The high school wrestling team will sell burgers and dogs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule is similar, with activities at the park including the Chrome on the Creek Car Show & Shine from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a Hot Wheels race from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.