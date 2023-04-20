‘Evolution Gone Wrong’

Alex Bezzerides will sign copies of his book, "Evolution Gone Wrong" on Saturday.

 Madilyn Sorenson

The human body is often viewed as a marvel of evolution, but in many ways, it fails to live up to such expectations. Lewis-Clark State College professor Alex Bezzerides explores the ways our bodies fall short — crooked teeth, nearsightedness, back pain — in his book “Evolution Gone Wrong,” first published by HarperCollins in 2021 and out now in paperback.

Bezzerides, who moved to Lewiston in 2009 and worked his way through the ranks at the college to become a tenured professor, teaches anatomy and physiology to pre-nursing students and biology for students planning to go into more specialized fields, such as dentistry, physical therapy and wildlife biology.