We landlubbers have gotten it all wrong: Kraken aren’t terrible monsters from the sea who destroy our sailing ships and munch on our sailors. They’re kind and helpful. It’s the mermaids who are the real demons.

That’s the upside-down premise to DreamWorks Animation’s sweet “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” a tale of generational sisterhood with the message to not hide your difference. (Oh, and slaughtering mermaids is perfectly OK.)