A documentary about how autistic nonspeakers communicate through spelling will show at 1 p.m. Sunday at Moscow’s Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St.
Local parents organized the free showing of “SPELLERS,” based on the book “Underestimated: An Autism Miracle,” which follows nonspeakers who learned to communicate through a letter board.
The film will be followed by a Q&A with a panel of parents of autistic children, including certified Spelling to Communicate practitioner Cynthia Soderberg, according to a news release from organizers.
Soderberg, who works with nonspeaking children and adults, also helps children with Down syndrome and other disabilities communicate and learn at a higher level, according to the news release.
Continuing education credits are available through the organization Research & Education for Autistic Children’s Treatment for medical providers and educators who attend. Registration is at reactforhope.org/events-education.
