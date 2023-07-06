The event, which started last year, also includes food trucks, music by The Pond Bluegrass and a homebrew demonstration.
The Lewiston Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 328 will offer free flights Saturday during the Kamiah Fly-In through the Young Eagle program, which provides youths ages 8–17 their first ride in an airplane.
The event, presented by the Clearwater Valley Aero Club, runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kamiah Municipal Airport, 121 Airport Road. It includes a 7 a.m. breakfast, $10 for adults and $5 for kids, and 11 a.m. lunch, as well as vendors and a silent auction.
Music lovers can take in performances by a saxophone quartet, percussion ensemble, oboe-saxophone duet, traditional early jazz quartet, trumpet-percussion duet and the University of Idaho Arboretum Chamber Choir next week.
“Summer Breezes and Sweet Sounds,” a free annual concert at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Moscow, is set for 7 p.m. Monday.
It is the 22nd Arboretum Summer Concert organized by UI music professor Dan Bukvich, according to a UI news release.
The concert, presented by the Arboretum Associates and Lionel Hampton School of Music, will be on the west side of the upper pond in the arboretum on Nez Perce Drive, near the UI Golf Course. Parking is available in the golf course lot along Nez Perce Drive and near the barn in the arboretum lot off Palouse River Drive. Transportation from Nez Perce Drive will be provided for those who need assistance. The concert will be canceled if it rains.
Organizers recommend arriving before 6:45 p.m. Attendees should bring blankets or lawn chairs.
Rangers at the Nez Perce National Historical Park at Spalding will lead daily activities there through the summer, including tepee pitching and tours of the museum collection.
Daily ranger programs are set for 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 4.
The tepee goes up at 8:30 a.m. daily through Sept. 4, unless rain or strong winds are predicted or temperatures exceed 105 degrees.
Guided tours of the collection by the park’s museum curator, limited to eight people, are at 1 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31. Those interested can call (208) 843-7001 to reserve a spot.
The Civil War-era Indian Agency Cabin at the Spalding picnic area is open for self-guided tours from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 3.
Park admission is free. The park’s Spalding Visitor Center, open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, is 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95. More information is at nps.gov/nepe.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.