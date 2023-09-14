Libra, Sept. 23-Oct. 22, is an air sign, symbolized by a scale that represents balance. Libras always try to consider everyone’s perspectives, which can lead them to be indecisive (probably why this month’s model, my friend Kinsey Richardson, had me order her coffee for her when we did the photo shoot at Hot Shots Espresso Cafe, in Lewiston).

Libras often find themselves searching for beautiful environments, and they are known for their creativity, making them great stylists, designers and art critics.