Summer isn’t slowing down yet, and this week’s events are as diverse as ever. You can escape to the air conditioning of a theater for a compilation of cat videos, partake in this month’s First Fridays in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley or on the Palouse, and explore the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude in Cottonwood during the Monastery of St. Gertrude’s annual Raspberry Social. More events are in the calendar on Page 12 and online at inland360.com.

CatVideoFest, described as a compilation of the latest and best cat videos selected from submitted footage, animated features, music videos and the web, comes to the Palouse tonight and Friday.