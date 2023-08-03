Summer isn’t slowing down yet, and this week’s events are as diverse as ever. You can escape to the air conditioning of a theater for a compilation of cat videos, partake in this month’s First Fridays in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley or on the Palouse, and explore the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude in Cottonwood during the Monastery of St. Gertrude’s annual Raspberry Social. More events are in the calendar on Page 12 and online at inland360.com.
CatVideoFest, described as a compilation of the latest and best cat videos selected from submitted footage, animated features, music videos and the web, comes to the Palouse tonight and Friday.
A portion of proceeds from 7 p.m. screenings both nights at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, benefits the Humane Society of the Palouse. Tickets are $10 at kenworthypac.square.site.
Only available in theaters, the film raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations and shelters.
First Friday events in Lewiston and Pullman include everything from beer discounts to book signings to a butterfly tent.
Two dozen businesses are slated to participate in this month’s LCV First Fridays celebration with product specials, extended hours and live music. The event, organized by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, runs from 5-8 p.m. at most businesses.
Main Street Grill, 625 Main St., will offer $2 beers on the patio from 4-6 p.m. and live music by the Lucky J’s guitar duo from 6-8 p.m.
Book signings by two local authors are set for another downtown Lewiston business, DZ Designs, at 821 Main St., with Hazel Christiansen signing “Cash: The Dog with Butterfly Ears” and Eva Moran signing “One Identifying Mark” and “The Peacemaker’s Son.”
Pullman’s First Friday Art, organized by Promote Pullman LLC, includes activities from 4:30-8 p.m. at Pine Street Plaza, High Street Plaza and community pottery studio Terracotta, 107 S. Grand Ave., Suite C.
The event will have a summer 1950s theme with entertainment including a dunk station, live music, artisan market, vintage cars, sandcastle dig, photo backdrop and butterfly tent, according to Promote Pullman founder Michele Utzman.
The Monastery of St. Gertrude and Historical Museum at St. Gertrude’s annual Raspberry Social, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Cottonwood, offers raspberry goodies, chapel tours, live music and vendors.
The fundraiser event includes free admittance to the museum, at 465 Keuterville Road, with living history characters both in the museum and on the grounds sharing information about the monastery.
Visitors can partake in raspberry shortcake, bread and ice cream; visit the Ask a Sister booth; check out the art sale at the monastery’s Spirit Center; browse food trucks; and purchase raffle tickets, $2, with prizes including a two-day retreat at the Spirit Center, two box seats at a Seattle Mariners home game and a handmade quilt.