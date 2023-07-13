A local man is bringing “birdwatching” to game night with a board game inspired in part by the beauty of nature at an area church camp.
Brandon Ohmie, of Lewiston, a graphic designer and photographer at Lewis-Clark State College, designed and is crowdfunding the game as a way, he said, to bring bird and nature lovers together at the table for modern gameplay.
Ohmie began working at LCSC in 2019, where he was introduced to modern board games by co-worker and friend Kevin Grote. As a creative person who enjoys solving puzzles, he embarked on an adventure to develop his own game with two goals in mind: to create something family-friendly and high in player interaction that would result in memorable moments, and to make his kids proud.
After nearly two years of development, he said, Nestlings is complete and ready to be introduced to the public after a successful campaign on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter at kickstarter.com/projects/nestlings/nestlings.
Inland 360: Where did the idea for the game come from?
Brandon Ohmie: The original idea for Nestlings stemmed from wanting to create a board game that uses transparent cards as a primary component, and the original concept of Nestlings did that. However, after play testing, refining, redesigning and play testing some more, that component eventually had to go for the better of the design. But the essence of Nestlings is still intact.
360: How does the gameplay work?
Ohmie: Nestlings is a one-to-four player game and should play in about 30-60 minutes, depending on the player count. Players assume the role of various birds competing to gain priority across four vastly different biomes — savannah, alpine, freshwater and desert.
Each round, players roll their biome dice, then proceed to place the dice in biomes one at a time, alternating in clockwise order. Once players have placed all their dice, or have chosen to pass for the round, each biome is resolved.
The player who first placed dice in a particular biome gains priority and reaps the rewards of doing so — first selection of a desired resource and discarding a resource to thwart their opponents’ plans. However, if another player places more of their biome dice in that same biome, that player gains priority.
Once priority order has been established for the biome, players each claim resources to feed their nestlings and gain the matching biome segment to add to their resource ring on their player board. Once all biomes have been resolved — including the wild grasslands biome in the center of the board — players score points based on how many nestlings they were able to feed, and how many segments are in their resource ring, regardless of which round they were assigned.
That, of course, is an overly simplified explanation of the gameplay and there are multiple paths to scoring points in the game, but this gives an idea of what a player can expect.
360: Where is the game in the Kickstarter process? Are you to the point where it’s guaranteed to be produced?
Ohmie: The Nestlings Kickstarter campaign launched June 21 and will remain open until
July 21. The campaign is fully funded, which means the game will go into production at the conclusion of the campaign. Everyone who backed the campaign will receive their Kickstarter exclusive copy of Nestlings before the standard edition enters retail at the beginning of next year.
360: Roughly when could people expect to receive their game if they ordered now?
Ohmie: As far as fulfillment timing goes, I am optimistic. The game is designed, all the graphic design is complete and the artwork is approximately 95% complete, so once the campaign and pledge managers close, all the files will be sent to the manufacturer and that ball will start rolling. Backers can expect to have their copies of Nestlings in hand either by the end of this year, or the very beginning of next.
360: It looks like the birds on the box are cedar waxwings? Why that bird in particular, and how did you choose which birds to include in the game?
Ohmie: Good catch, with the cedar waxwing on the cover! The idea for putting the waxwing on the cover of the box originated from a photo that I took in 2020 at Camp Sanders in Tensed, Idaho. Each year, the church I attend hosts a four-day camp where we all get together to fellowship with one another, and to praise and worship our savior, Jesus Christ. Camp that year proved to be a momentous, life-changing event in my life, and the cedar waxwing image I took is one of several reminders I have of those moments.
Each playable bird was meticulously hand-picked to represent their individual biomes. I consulted several ornithologists to ensure that each bird, their biomes and their diets are all real-world accurate.
I want Nestlings to be a wholesome, family-friendly game that everyone can enjoy, and I also want it to be educational. Not only will players have fun playing, but they can also learn while doing so. This was a painstaking process, and also an invaluable one.
360: Is there anything else you’d want to make sure people know about you and/or the game?
Ohmie: Designing Nestlings has truly been a remarkable experience for me so far, and I have so many people to thank, but none so much as my amazing wife, Katy. She has been in my corner and by my side throughout this entire journey. Her love, dedication and support is truly a testament of how big her heart is, and of her character. Whether it’s staying up until 1 or 2 in the morning to help me hand-assemble prototypes, taking flyers into game stores, attending board game conventions with me or even emailing newspapers on my behalf, she’s never shied away, and she’s always willing to help. I truly can’t thank her enough.