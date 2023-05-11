Regional farmers markets got underway over the weekend, as Moscow’s longtime downtown event returned with its usual wide range of vendors.
Farmers markets help local growers, crafters, bakers, beekeepers and beyond connect with customers seeking fresh foods and handmade items every spring through fall at locations throughout the area.
Musical entertainment, kids’ activities and informational booths staffed by community organizations frequently round out the offerings.
Most vendors accept debit and credit cards, as well as cash, and many farmers markets accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other public benefit payments. Among those open now or opening soon are:
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays June 3 through Oct. 7
WHERE: Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8
MORE INFORMATION: This market, organized and managed by local producers, advertises that every product sold is grown or produced in Latah County. A free community cider pressing is set for the Oct. 7 market.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays June through September
WHERE: Orofino City Park, 101 Michigan Ave.
MORE INFORMATION: A meeting is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Mani-Yac Center, 300 Dunlap Road, Orofino, to discuss the coming season, including how to become a vendor and how to get a cottage food permit for selling food items.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.