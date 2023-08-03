‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ makes streaming debut

This combination of images shows, from left, promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." 

THE STREAM: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hunt” with Sigourney Weaver and Quavo’s album “Rocket Power” are among the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Among other offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists are “Mixtape,” a Paramount+ documentary celebrating hip-hop, and the return of the acclaimed comedy “Reservation Dogs” for its third and final season on FX on Hulu.