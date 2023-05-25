Do we really need a live-action version of “The Little Mermaid,” the 1989 animated Disney musical beloved by generations? Probably not. But is the new movie, directed by Rob Marshall and starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid Ariel who wants to be a human girl, nonetheless adorable? Absolutely. And did I, too old to have grown up with the original and presumably too jaded to be moved by singing mermaids, tear up a bit at the end? Well, yes, but you can blame Javier Bardem, who can do the gaze-of-a-loving-father thing to perfection, even when decked out with a merman tail.
Marshall and Disney have, not surprisingly, employed an enormous budget for this endeavor, and the result is a film that feels far bigger, sometimes uncomfortably so, than its predecessor. (The animated film is 82 minutes; the new one is 135, despite having basically the same plotline.) The aquatic CGI is gorgeous and colorful and kind of a lot. It feels miraculous at first, with the mermaids’ floating hair and the iridescent fishtails, but after a while you start noticing that too many of these scenes are a bit murky, even for underwater. One glorious exception: “Under the Sea,” everyone’s favorite jam from this movie, rendered with Daveed Diggs’ joyous vocals as Sebastian the crab, and performed by an enchanting rainbow of sea creatures. (In my favorite behind-the-scenes detail, the “Under the Sea” dance moves were created in collaboration with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.)
