Temperatures are predicted to climb again after some cooling rain, just in time for a plethora of events in the region. We curated a few options here, and there are many more in the calendar and at inland360.com.
Vehicle aficionados of all stripes are revving their engines for Lewiston’s Hot August Nights, organized by Pacific Empire Radio. The annual event celebrates classic cars today through Saturday.
Highlights include:
- The Rogers Motors Tune-up Show & Shine is from 3-8 p.m. today at the dealership, 2203 16th Ave.
- A 4X4 show is set for 1-4 p.m. Friday at Idaho Central Credit Union, 429 Thain Road in the Lewiston Orchards.
- Live music by Dr. Z & the Medics is from 7-10 p.m. Friday at New Sixth and Main streets in downtown Lewiston. The 21-and-older event presented by Groundwork Brewing is $20 at the gate and includes a beer token.
- A meet and greet for participants — and enthusiasts — is from 1-5 p.m. Friday at the Clearwater River Casino, followed by the cruise on Main Street through the evening.
- Saturday’s Show & Shine starts at 10 a.m. on Main Street, people’s choice ballots are due by 2 p.m. at Brackenbury Square and trophies will be presented there from 3-4 p.m.
- The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley will benefit when Main Street Grill, 625 Main St., vies for a place in the Guinness Book of World Records during the Saturday Show & Shine, creating what organizers hope will be the world’s largest Philly cheesesteak.
Sandwich construction begins at 11 a.m., and the (hopefully) record-setting sub will be consumed starting at 11:45. Tickets, $10, are at Boys and Girls Clubs, A&B Foods; Main Street Grill and Happy Day corporate headquarters.
Opening receptions for exhibits about manga, a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels, are today at the University of Idaho in Moscow.
The exhibits and related talks, which run through Sept. 15, are part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies’ AsiaPOP! Symposium at the university.
The reception for an exhibit titled “Manga and War” is from 4-6 p.m. at the Reflections Gallery in the Student Union Building, 875 Perimeter Drive, and a reception for the Idaho Student Manga Competition exhibit is from 4-6 p.m. at the Ridenbaugh Gallery in Ridenbaugh Hall, 601 Campus Drive. Refreshments will be served, and both are free to attend.
A schedule of AsiaPOP! events, including several presentations over the coming month, is at uidaho.edu/class/hias/events.
A number of activities celebrating Palouse Pride are scheduled over the coming days, including drag bingo and Pride in the Park.
Revelers can enjoy drag and win at bingo starting at 6 p.m. Friday at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Prices vary, but the taco bar dinner and play-all-night bingo combo is $40. All ages are welcome at the PG-rated event, though songs may contain curse words, so parental discretion is advised.
The family-friendly Pride in the Park, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Moscow’s East City Park, 900 E. Third St., includes music, food and drag. It is preceded by the March to the Park starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Federal Building, 220 E. Fifth St. Organizers ask participants to minimize the number of cars parked downtown to avoid interfering with access to the Moscow Farmers Market and downtown businesses.
Events wrap with a drag brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Inland Oasis Center, 730 W. Pullman Road, No. 3, in Moscow. The catered brunch, $15, includes a mimosa bar by John’s Alley.
The events are organized by the nonprofit group Inland Oasis, which provides support to LGBTQ+ people on the Palouse. More information is at inlandoasis.org.
The annual Return to Riverside Music Festival, from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, brings a number of acts, food and a beer garden to Potlatch’s Lions Park, 760 S. Ponderosa Drive.
The event, which began in 2016, honors the original Riverside Dance Hall near Potlatch, where celebrities including Johnny Cash and George Jones played between the 1930s to late 1960s.
Advance tickets, $30, are at bit.ly/ReturntoRiverside or in Potlatch at PS Espresso or BlackBird at the Depot. Tickets at the gate are $40, free for those 10 and younger.
Music fans should bring a lawn chair to enjoy performances by Hannah Dasher, Tylor & the Train Robbers and Jesse Daniel. The full lineup and more details are at returntoriverside.org.
A production of Shakespeare’s rollicking comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a fundraiser for the Gladish Community and Cultural Center’s Centre for the Arts, in Pullman.
The show, to be performed at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Gladish courtyard, 115 NW State St., was adapted by Pullman theater mainstay Sam Opdahl.
The Gladish, home to groups such as the Washington Idaho Symphony and Palouse Choral Society, is slated for a $6 million remodeling project meant to update and expand auditorium and theater spaces.
Tickets for this weekend’s show, $20, are at gladishcommunity.org/tickets.