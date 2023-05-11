A pop-up exhibition this weekend in Genesee gets its inspiration and name from artist and gallery owner Ellen Vieth’s vivid childhood memories.
“HOUSE,” which launches the Little Pink House Gallery’s ninth season, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 157 N. Elm St.
Its genesis is in Vieth’s recollections of the home where she was raised — “the combination of five or six lines that formed a floor, sides, and a roof to something I knew as my world, where I belonged,” she said in a news release.
The exhibit’s theme is interpreted by Vieth and nine other artists working in diverse media, including painting, ceramics, multimedia and collaborative works by Megan Atwood Cherry, Ray Esparsen, David Herbold, Selene Santucci, Jill Birshbach, Casey Doyle, Ann Christensen, Sally Graves Machlis and Delphine Keim.
Cherry, a multidisciplinary artist who works as arts manager for the city of Moscow, incorporates painted wood, stone and fiber into her recent sculptures, according to the news release.
“I’ve always loved the plain geometry of a house,” she said. “A house is a deceptively simple triangle on top of a rectangle that reduces complicated ideas about place, security, and belonging to something that looks straightforward.”
Fashion reflecting trends from bonnets to bellbottoms will be on display at the McConnell Mansion starting Friday for the “Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades” exhibit.
A free opening reception with light refreshments is set for 4-6 p.m. at the Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow, for the show that runs through Sept. 2.
This exhibit was created in collaboration with Latah County Historical Society intern Jantzen Bates, a University of Idaho theater master’s student focusing on costume construction, according to a historical society news release.
