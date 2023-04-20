Several Earth Day celebrations are slated for Saturday on the Palouse, including a barbecue from 4-7 p.m. in Moscow’s East City Park, 900 E. Third St.

The free event, organized by Inland North Waste as part of its We Wave Back campaign, will feature pulled pork and veggie burgers, a beer garden by Elk River’s Shattuck Brewery, live music from Moscow band The Sultry Swines, games and giveaways “in celebration of the Moscow community and those who go above and beyond to clean, protect and preserve our environment,” according to an Inland North Waste news release.

