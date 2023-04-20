Several Earth Day celebrations are slated for Saturday on the Palouse, including a barbecue from 4-7 p.m. in Moscow’s East City Park, 900 E. Third St.
The free event, organized by Inland North Waste as part of its We Wave Back campaign, will feature pulled pork and veggie burgers, a beer garden by Elk River’s Shattuck Brewery, live music from Moscow band The Sultry Swines, games and giveaways “in celebration of the Moscow community and those who go above and beyond to clean, protect and preserve our environment,” according to an Inland North Waste news release.
Other options for recognizing Earth Day include:
Bring your empty pizza boxes to Ruby Street Park, 605 NE Colorado St., Pullman, from noon to 4 p.m. to be converted to biochar, a safe and sustainable soil amendment during Pizza for the Planet, organized by the Associated Students of Washington State University.
Promote Pullman LLC’s Flower Power event, from 1-5 p.m. in downtown Pullman, includes a 1960s and ’70s fashion walk, petting ponies from Serenity Ridge Farm, live music, a recycle display and artisan booths.
Community members can meet student artists, from third to 12th grade, who created works inspired by the theme “eARTh Art: Civics and the Natural World. How does this connection affect you?” from 2-4 p.m. at the Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. The visual arts competition was organized by the League of Women Voters of Pullman and Whitman County.