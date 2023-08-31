‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ ready for home-viewing

This combination of photos shows promotional art for the series “Power Book IV: Force,” premiering Sept. 1 on Starz, left, ”Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” a film available on video-on-demand on Aug. 29, center, and “The Wheel of Time," a fantasy series returning for a second season on Sept. 1. 

 Starz/Lucasfilm/Amazon Prime via AP

The Stream: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and the second season debut of the third “Power” spin-off “Power Book IV: Force” are among the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you

Among other offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists are the new musical game for the Nintendo Switch called Samba de Amigo: Party Central, the fine-dining satire “The Menu” being served on Hulu and a new album from the 20-member K-pop super group NCT.