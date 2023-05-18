‘It’s an experience’

Harpist Anna Maria Mendieta and other members of the Tango Del Cielo orchestra accompany dancers. 

 Glenn Preuett

Anna Maria Mendieta knew she wanted to play Argentine tango music when she was introduced to it more than 20 years ago. The catch? Her instrument is the harp.

“People would laugh at me and say ‘Oh, you can’t play tango music on the harp,’ ” Mendieta said. “When someone tells me I can’t do something, it motivates me to dig into it and focus on making it happen.”