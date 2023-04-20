Big sounds are headed for the University of Idaho’s Idaho Central Credit Union Arena as artists convene for the 56th annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival in Moscow.
“We have an incredible lineup of diverse and eclectic musicians,” festival manager Navin Chettri said in a news release. “After two years of recovering from the pandemic, it’s thrilling to be back fully in person. Moscow will be filled with a musical and magical buzz.”
Tickets, $20-$50, are at uitickets.com for 7 p.m. concerts tonight through Saturday. Tickets also can be purchased at the Bruce M. Pitman Center information desk, 709 Deakin Ave., and at the ICCU Arena box office, 900 Stadium Drive, starting at 6 p.m. each evening.
Tonight: Ghanaian drummer and dancer Habib Iddrisu and trombonist Marshall Gilkes lead off the World Music Celebration, with performances by the UI Jazz Band I, directed by Vern Sielert; UI Jazz Choir I, directed by Dan Bukvich; and the World Beat Ensemble, directed by Chettri.
Friday: The DIVA Jazz Orchestra, a big-band group of 15 female musicians, and säje, a Grammy-nominated ensemble of five women known for their smooth vocals, take the stage.
Saturday: Two-time Grammy winner Marcus Miller and the Lionel Hampton Big Band featuring Jason Marsalis play the festival’s finale concert.
Miller, a renowned songwriter, record producer and bassist, performs as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Artist for Peace. Marsalis, a jazz drummer, vibraphone player, composer, producer and bandleader, is a member of the Marsalis family of musicians.