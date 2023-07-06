'Joy Ride'

“Crazy Rich Asians” screenwriter Adele Lim swings for the fences with her directorial debut, “Joy Ride,” and knocks it out of the park with this rowdy, raucous comedy about a search for identity and finding yourself in friendship. Hilariously daring, deeply moving and stereotype-busting in equal measure, “Joy Ride” is also the raunchiest movie most likely to make you shed a tear.

Broadway and “Emily in Paris” superstar Ashley Park plays Audrey, who was adopted from China as a baby by white American parents (Annie Mumolo and David Denham). She and her bestie Lolo (Sherry Cola) have been fast friends since the day her parents sought out the only Asian family on the playground, and the odd couple have been a fiercely loyal pair ever since: Audrey the uptight, high-achieving lawyer, Lolo the loutish layabout artist committed to her “body positive” mission statement.

