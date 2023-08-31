A contest to enter, an exhibit to explore and a barn dance to groove at top our list of curated events from the Inland 360 calendar this week. Find many more events and activities in our calendar.
Art lovers have one more chance today to see an exhibit comprising works by a dozen local artists at the Third Street Gallery in Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St.
“Elevated Perspective” culminates with a free artists reception from 5-7 p.m., recognizing participants in the My Artrepreneur Program, “an art-centered business development program taught by working artists,” according to a city of Moscow news release.
Artists with works on display are BKS, Paige Weber, MaryAnn Fiorillo, Rose Graham, Maria Marx, Chandra Drennen, Jill Storey, Rosalie Duncan, David Scott, Gretchen Van Lith, Kelsey Grafton and Wendy Blickenstaff.
Classic rock band The Senders will play a barn dance at 7 p.m. Friday at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the performance, which will be outside, weather permitting. Tickets are $10 at the door; food, beer and wine will be available for purchase.
The Senders specialize in 1950s and ’60s popular music that combines a love of surf music, The Beatles and classic rock, according to a Dahmen Barn news release.
“The main feature that sets the band apart from others is their desire to play the tunes as close to the originals as possible,” according to the news release.
The group’s members — Hal Logan, on drums; Jim Roberts, on guitar; Jon Anderson, on keyboards and guitar; and Mark Snodgrass, on bass — employ four-part harmonies to recreate sounds from the Beach Boys, Beatles and 50s Do-Wop groups.
Participants in Valnet, a consortium of 48 public and school libraries in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho, share resources, information and an online catalog. A list of Valnet libraries is at valnet.org.