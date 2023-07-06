Leos, July 23-Aug. 22, are ruled by the sun, whose season punctuates the end of the summer months.
The sign is signified by the lion, and just like the lion Leos are known for their fierceness and leadership skills, as well as having a close inner circle and keeping it that way.
My volunteer model this month, Cora Nelson, of Lewiston, is a busy Leo. Cora works as a patient care coordinator at Bryden Family Vision and a banquet server at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. She enjoys thrifting, antiquing, skating, hanging out with friends — and hanging out with her cat, Jade.
I knew for Leo season I wanted to do a dramatic look that revolved around the flower that represents Leos best: the sunflower.
For this look I used the Juvia’s Place Culture 2 Eyeshadow Palette, currently one of my favorites for color. This look is a little more advanced and can take some practice, but I know you can do it.
1. Prep the eyelid with your favorite concealer to even out the skin tone, make the shadows look brighter and prevent creasing.
2. Apply a chocolate brown tone from the inner corner to past the brow bone. Avoid applying it directly to the lid, instead applying it from the inner corner to past the outer corner, packing it into the crease and slightly above.
3. Use a small blending brush with a taupe or warm brown shadow to blend out the chocolate brown. Don’t overblend here because we want the chocolate to remain a prominent color in this look.
4. For this step, we’re creating the cut crease, and the easiest way to do this is to apply concealer to the lash line and look directly up. When you look back at the mirror, there will be a concealer mark where your crease should start. Now, keeping the concealer where you can still see it if your eye is open, create a blank space on the lid and slightly above the crease. The shadow line you have created should begin with the chocolate brown and still have the blend.
5. I then took the brightest yellow in the pallete and packed it onto the lid and all the way to the little concealer wing I created. I had to do a couple layers for the ideal pigment for this look.
6. Apply a gold/yellow shimmer to the inner corner to the middle of the lid, keeping it only on the yellow section of the eye.
7. I like my cut creases to be very prominent, so I added a graphic liner to the outside to complement the wing I was planning on doing. Depending on your preference, you can skip this step.
8. I used a Clinique liquid liner pen in black to create a wing and applied false lashes.
9. On the water line, apply a black liner and set that liner with the same chocolate brown. Then take a small blending brush with the vibrant yellow and blend out the chocolate brown for the ideal smoky look. Apply your favorite mascara.
Please share and tag @blackmagic._beauty on Instagram if you try this look — I’d love to see your looks. If you are a Virgo interested in getting your makeup done for this column, you can contact me @blackmagic._beauty or Inland360 at arts@inland360.com, with Makeup by the Stars in the subject line.
Johnson creates a zodiac-inspired makeup look each month, using you, our readers, as her models. She can be found on Etsy at BlackMagicBeautyShop and Instagram@blackmagic._beauty.
