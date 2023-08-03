Virgos, Aug. 23-Sept. 22, are the perfectionists of the zodiac. They’re often very particular and logical, while also being one of the most reliable friends.

Jenna Weatherly, of Lewiston, describes herself as creative, using her skills to do graphic design for the Lewiston Tribune. When she’s not working, the mother of two said she finds herself stretching her creative muscles with crocheting, diamond art and photography.