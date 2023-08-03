Virgos, Aug. 23-Sept. 22, are the perfectionists of the zodiac. They’re often very particular and logical, while also being one of the most reliable friends.
Jenna Weatherly, of Lewiston, describes herself as creative, using her skills to do graphic design for the Lewiston Tribune. When she’s not working, the mother of two said she finds herself stretching her creative muscles with crocheting, diamond art and photography.
The Virgo birthstone is the blue sapphire, and the primary lucky color for Virgos is green, which inspired the colors for this look.
If you’d like to learn how to do this “halo eye” at home, here’s how: You will need three colors, using the lightest and brightest in the middle of the lid, surrounded by the darkest color on the outer eyelid and inner corner, and a midtoned color to blend it all together. I used the Morphe X Lisa Frank eyeshadow palette for this look.
1. Prime the eyelid with a concealer of your choice so the shadows are vibrant and won’t crease. I used the NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop concealer in the shade Pale.
2. Using a flat packing eyeshadow brush, apply the bright sparkly green to the middle of the eyelid, up a little past the crease, so when you open your eye you can still see the green and it’s not hidden by the lid. There is no need to blend this yet.
3. Use a clean flat packing brush to apply the neon matte blue to the inner corner and outer eyelid, covering the green on the edges only slightly.
4. Take a blending brush and apply a little bit of that green back on top of it and sweep away any of the harsh lines the blue may have created.
5. Then use the same blending brush with more green and blend above the crease more toward the brow bone.
6. This blue is very pigmented, so you should be able to blend the blue of the inner and outer corner to touch above the green eyeshadow. It should look soft and still pigmented; you may need to add a little more blue to the outer corner and blend it across the crease to make it a more vivid shadow.
7. Use the middle tone — I went with an aqua green — to tie the two shadows together along the crease and really complement both of the other colors, making it look more cohesive.
8. Add a set of lashes and liquid liner on top.
9. To really sell the halo eye, do a black liner on the waterline and apply the same shadow pattern (blue, green, blue) underneath the lash line to make the eyes appear bigger and bolder.
10. Add mascara to the bottom lashes.
Post a picture and tag @blackmagic._beauty on Instagram if you try this look at home. If you are a Libra, born between Sept. 23-Oct. 22, and would like your makeup done for next month’s column, contact Johnson on Instagram @blackmagic._beauty or Inland360 at mstone@inland360.com.
Johnson creates a zodiac-inspired makeup look each month, using you, our readers, as her models. She can be found on Etsy at BlackMagicBeautyShop and Instagram @blackmagic._beauty.