Summer is in full swing. Skip the stove and take a crack at these three no-cook recipes to stay cool.
Charcuterie Board
A charcuterie board refers to an impressive spread of cured meats, and this festive take adds cheeses with fun accoutrements such as roasted nuts, tangy olives and fresh vegetables, which brighten the meal. It even includes a smooth pâté, decadent smoked fish and a homemade whipped ricotta that serves as both a dip and a spread. Whipped ricotta is a cinch to make, transforming the grainy, dense cheese into something light and airy. This type of grand spread is perfect for entertaining and is extremely flexible — simply curate any combination of meats and cheeses with varying textures.
Ingredients:
For the whipped ricotta:
1½ cups/about 12 ounces whole milk ricotta, drained if needed
¾ teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)
Extra-virgin olive oil or honey, and cracked black pepper, for garnish
For the board:
8 ounces spreadable pâté, such as chicken liver, country, mushroom or vegetable
1½ pounds assorted cured meats, such as prosciutto, salami, bresaola, mortadella, ham, chorizo or soppressata
4 (8-ounce) pieces of soft and firm cheeses, such as Brie, Camembert, Gruyère, Manchego, aged Cheddar or Stilton
8 ounces smoked whitefish, skin and bones discarded
2 bunches radishes, with greens, or trimmed and halved
8 ounces salted, roasted Marcona almonds
8 ounces dried Medjool dates
1 (10-ounce) block quince or guava paste, or fig jam
8 ounces mixed olives, such as Castelvetrano, Cerignola, Kalamata and niçoise
Sliced bread (such as baguette), crackers and Dijon mustard, for serving
Preparation:
1. Make the whipped ricotta: In the bowl of a food processor, combine ricotta and salt, and purée until light and fluffy, scraping down the side of the bowl every so often, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl, drizzle with olive oil or honey, and garnish with cracked black pepper.
2. Assemble the charcuterie board: On a large cutting board or serving platter, arrange the whipped ricotta and all of the other ingredients. (Place olives in a bowl and set an empty small bowl next to the olives for the pits.) Set out small knives, forks and spoons for slicing and serving. Serve with bread, crackers and mustard.
Yield: 8 servings
Total time: 20 minutes
Muffuletta
Here is The New York Times’ take on a classic New Orleans sandwich, built between slices of light, airy sesame bread, and layered thick with olive salad and cold cuts. It is among the best picnic sandwiches on the planet.
Ingredients:
For the olive salad:
1 cup roughly chopped pitted green olives, preferably Bella di Cerignola
1 cup roughly chopped pitted Kalamata olives
¾ cup thinly sliced celery
½ cup roughly chopped peeled roasted red peppers
cup roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley
¼ cup celery leaves, torn
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
½ teaspoon dried oregano
Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
For assembly:
1 (8- to 9-inch round, 4-inch tall) loaf crusty Italian bread
4 ounces soppressata, thinly sliced
8 ounces provolone, sliced
4 ounces Italian deli ham, thinly sliced
4 ounces mortadella, thinly sliced
4 ounces sweet coppa (cured Italian pork), thinly sliced
4 ounces hard salami or bresaola, thinly sliced
Preparation:
1. Make the olive salad by combining all ingredients in a large bowl. Set aside to marinate.
2. Assemble the muffuletta by slicing the loaf of bread horizontally into 2 large pieces, with the top piece the size of the bottom piece. Hollow out the top piece by removing the soft bread inside, leaving ½ inch of bread near the crust. Spread half of the olive salad on the bottom piece. Begin layering the meats, starting with the soppressata and adding ¼ of the provolone between each layer of meat except for the last.
3. Spread the remaining olive salad on the last layer of meat and top with the hollowed bread. Press down lightly and let sit at least 10 minutes. To serve, slice into 6 or 8 wedges. It will keep for several hours in the refrigerator wrapped in plastic.
Yield: Serves 6 to 8
Total time: 30 minutes
Cherry Tomato and White Bean Salad
This simple salad makes a bright, tangy companion to grilled meat or fish. Marinating the red onions and garlic in the vinaigrette for 15 minutes not only diffuses their flavor but also softens their bite. This salad travels well and would be an excellent choice for a potluck or picnic. It’s also supremely versatile, and can be dressed up with any soft herb like basil, tarragon or mint, and chile, in almost any form.
Ingredients:
¼ cup olive oil
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
¾ teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)
½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon black pepper
¾ cup very thinly sliced red onion (about ½ a small onion)
1½ teaspoons minced garlic (about 1 large clove)
2 pints cherry tomatoes, halved
1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
cup chopped fresh parsley
½ cup shaved Parmesan (about 2 ounces)
Preparation:
1. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, salt, mustard and pepper. Stir in the red onion and garlic and set the dressing aside to marinate for 15 to 30 minutes at room temperature.
2. Place the tomatoes, white beans and parsley in a large bowl. Pour the dressing over the salad, toss well, then gently fold in the Parmesan. Serve at room temperature using a slotted spoon.
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 5 minutes, plus 15 minutes marinating !