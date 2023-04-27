MeToo before its time

Claudio (Luke McGreevy) and Juliet (Lauren Welch), left, are an unmarried couple living together. On the right, the strict deputy Lord Angelo (Anthony Kirby) is approached by Claudio’s sister Isabel (Emma Blonda), who asks for mercy for Claudio in the University of Idaho’s production of “Measure for Measure,” opening Friday.

 David Harlan

Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure,” with its timeless examination of power imbalances, runs two weekends, starting Friday, at the University of Idaho’s Hartung Theater in Moscow.

The play, which director Kate Powers set in the early 1970s for this production, explores the boundaries between authority and authoritarianism, righteousness and corruption, justice and mercy, and cancel culture and forgiveness, according to a UI news release. Powers, a UI Master of Fine Arts alumna who teaches in the Department of Theatre Arts distance program, said it provides no easy answers.

