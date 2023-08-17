Well, folks, it’s that time of year again: The summer sun is setting, and the school bells are ready to ring.
If you’re a parent, you know the back-to-school transition can be a wild ride of emotions and energy — for both you and your kids. As they gear up for the structured routines and academic challenges, it’s crucial for us parents to keep our cool and support their emotional well-being.
Enter mindfulness, the art of being present and attentive to the moment at hand. In this month’s column, we’ll explore some tips to help you navigate the back-to-school chaos like a Zen master.
1. Take a trip down memory lane
Before you step foot into the new school year, take a moment to reminisce about the last one. Make it a date; sit down with your little one over ice cream or doughnuts for a heart-to-heart chat, where they can share about their ups, downs and everything in between. Giving them a chance to reflect will give you a window into their hopes and fears for the coming school adventure.
2. Mindful communication — listen up
Communication is the glue that holds parent-child relationships together, folks. So when your children share their back-to-school jitters, ditch the distractions and lend them a mindful ear. Listen carefully, ask questions and share relatable stories from your childhood to remind them they are not alone and help them to feel understood and valued.
3. Sweet dreams and lots of z’s
Sleep — ah, the sweet elixir of life. Before your kids go back to school this fall, you want to make sure they get enough of it. Establish a peaceful bedtime routine that helps them unwind and drift off to dreamland with ease. After bath and brushing teeth, add a sweet moment of connection to “put away the day” like reading a book together and sharing something you are grateful for.
Most school-aged kiddos are not getting the 10-12 hours of sleep they need each night, so the week before school starts can be a great time to get back on track with an early bedtime. If you’re having to wake your child up from a deep sleep every morning to get them to school on time, that’s a sign they need more hours of sleep. You’ll have a magical morning if you get them to sleep earlier so they can come into consciousness on their own.
4. Rise and shine with serenity
Mornings can be absolute madness, but here’s a secret: A touch of mindfulness can transform the chaos. Create a calm morning routine that lets your child get ready for school without sprinting around like a maniac. This may mean you prep lunches and get ready the night before so you can free up the time in the morning. Our kiddos sleep in their clothes for the next day, which saves us approximately 17 minutes of looking around for the exact shirt they want, only to find it in the laundry bin. Make mornings extra special by sharing some snuggles and practicing gratitude. If you have early risers and need some time to get ready yourself, kids can listen to podcasts or audiobooks, color mandala pages or do Cosmic Kids Yoga to kick-start their day with Zen vibes.
5. Embrace growth mindset
It’s great to acquaint ourselves with the awesomeness of psychologist and author Carol Dweck’s “growth mindset” as we dive into the back-to-school whirlwind. It’s like a magical key that can unlock doors for students, parents and teachers. This mindset is all about flexing our mental muscles and realizing our abilities aren’t set in stone; they can grow with effort, practice and determination. Remind your children they are not alone; everyone is doing new things at the start of the year, including their teachers. Kids may be tempted to shut down out of fear and discomfort, but they will grow their confidence if they can embrace the learning curves with curiosity and bravery.
6. Mindful mealtimes
Food is fuel, my friends, so make sure you’re powering your kids’ school engines. Get ’em involved in meal planning and prep, and help them to savor their food mindfully during mealtimes. No screens at the dinner table, please — just good, old-fashioned conversation and connection. There are many fun dinnertime games that use cards or dice with question prompts for kids and adults to answer about their day or their hopes and dreams. A favorite at our table is High Low High, where each person shares a high, a low and another high from the day.
7. Unleash the creativity and play
Amid the hustle of academics, don’t forget the magic of creativity and play. Encourage your little Picassos or mini Einsteins to explore their artistic sides and engage in unstructured playtime after school and on weekends. After all, fun and freedom spark the imagination and release stress.
Alright, parents, your tool belt is now full of my favorite mindful tips to tackle the back-to-school chaos with quality communication, solid sleep and a focus on connection. May you wade into this school year like a mindful master — with thoughtfulness, reassurance and curiosity.
Petterson lives in Moscow with her husband and their two children. She left public education to become a yoga instructor, sleep specialist and mindful parenting educator. You can reach out to her and learn more about her sleep programs and parenting classes via her website at kristinepetterson.com.