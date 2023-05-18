Moscow on display tonight

A watercolor exhibit nine months in the making is among the offerings this evening at the season’s penultimate 3rd Thursday Artwalk in Moscow.

Visual, literary, culinary and performing arts will be highlighted at eight locations, including a custom installation by the Palouse Watercolor Socius on display from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St.

