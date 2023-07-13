'Insidious: The Red Door'

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Ty Simpkins in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door."

 Sony Pictures via AP

The “Insidious” franchise folds back on itself for the fifth installment, returning to its roots with the movie equivalent of getting the (traumatized) band back together.

Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor reunite for “Insidious: The Red Door,” and whether or not you’ll want to push this door open may depend on how much of a completist you are. For many, leaving it shut may be just fine.

