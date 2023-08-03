Movies this week

“BARBIE” (PG-13)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“CARTOONS AT THE MOSCOW FARMER’S MARKET”
Kenworthy Theatre invites children (of all ages) to enjoy a selection of child-friendly animated shorts. Concessions available for purchase. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, free. — KEN
“CAT VIDEO FEST 2023” (NOT RATED)
A compilation of the latest and best cat videos culled from hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos and classic internet powerhouses; only available in theaters. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Humane Society of the Palouse. 7 p.m. today and Friday, $10. — KEN
“ELEMENTAL” (PG)
The latest animated feature from Disney’s Pixar follows Ember and Wade in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together. With Leah Lewis, Marmoudou Athie and Ronnie Del Carmen. — LEW
“HAUNTED MANSION” (PG-13)
A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts. With Owen Wilson and LaKeith Stanfield. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“HOWL’S MOVING CASTLE” (PG)
When an unconfident young woman is cursed with an old body by a spiteful witch, her only chance of breaking the spell lies with a self-indulgent yet insecure young wizard and his walking castle (2004). Part of Kenworthy’s Studio Ghibli Retrospective series. 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; $7, $3 child. — KEN
“INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY” (PG-13)
Archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history in the fifth installment of this action-movie franchise. Also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas. — LEW
“KUNG FU PANDA” (PG)
Po, an overweight, clumsy panda, is chosen as protector of the Valley of Peace to everyone’s surprise, including his own. His suitability will soon be tested as the valley’s archenemy is on his way (2008). With Jack Black, Ian McShane and Angelina Jolie. Part of Kenworthy’s Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN
“KUNG FU PANDA 2” (PG)
Po and his friends fight to stop a peacock villain from conquering China with a deadly new weapon, but first the Dragon Warrior must come to terms with his past (2011). With Jack Black, Angelina Jolie and Jackie Chan. Part of Kenworthy’s Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. Wednesday, free. — KEN
“MEG 2: THE TRENCH” (PG-13)
A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation. Stars Jason Statham, Jing Wu and Cliff Curtis. — LEW, PUL, SUN
“MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — DEAD RECKONING PART 1” (PG-13)
Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Missions Force team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. Stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. — LEW, PUL
“OPPENHEIMER” (R)
The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“SHREK THE THIRD” (PG)
Reluctantly designated as the heir to the land of Far, Far Away, Shrek hatches a plan to install the rebellious Artie as the new king while Princess Fiona tries to fend off a coup d’état by the jilted Prince Charming (2007). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. today, free. — KEN
“SOUND OF FREEDOM” (PG-13)
After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. Stars Jim Caviezel, Eduardo Verástegui and Mira Sorvino. — FOX, LEW, PUL, REX
“TALK TO ME” (R)
When a group of friends discovers how to conjure spirits by using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill — until one of them unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Stars Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen and Otis Dhanji. — LEW, PUL
“TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM” (PG)
The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants. With Shamon Brown Jr., Micah Abbey and Michael Badalucco. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“TWILIGHT: NEW MOON” (PG-13)
The second film in the series, from 2009, sees Bella (Kristen Stewart) heartbroken when Edward’s (Robert Pattinson) family moves away, then exploring a relationship with Jacob (Taylor Lautner). — LEW, PUL