“ASTEROID CITY” (PG-13)
World-changing events disrupt the itinerary of a junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in an American desert town circa 1955. Stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks. — LEW, PUL
“THE BOOGEYMAN” (PG-13)
Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her younger sister find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it’s too late. Stars Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina and Vivien Lyra Blair. — LEW
CARTOONS AT THE MOSCOW FARMER’S MARKET
Kenworthy Theatre invites children (of all ages) to enjoy a selection of kid-friendly animated shorts. Concesssions available. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, free. — KEN
“COVENANT OF THE SALMON PEOPLE”
The documentary portrays the Nez Perce Tribe’s ancient agreement with salmon and follows its efforts to uphold this relationship as dams and climate impacts threaten the extinction of a cornerstone of its culture. The film will be followed by a Q&A session. 6 p.m. today, free. — KEN
“CURIOUS GEORGE” (G)
The Man in the Yellow Hat is an oddball museum employee who looks after his pet monkey, an inquisitive and wonderful creature whose enthusiasm often gets the best of him (2006). Stars Will Ferrell, Drew Barrymore and Eugene Levy. Part of the Kenworthy’s Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN
“ELEMENTAL” (PG)
The latest animated feature from Disney’s Pixar follows Ember and Wade in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together. Stars Leah Lewis, Marmoudou Athie and Ronnie Del Carmen. — LEW, MOW, PUL
“THE FLASH” (PG-13)
Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without superheroes, forcing him to race to save the future. Stars Sasha Callie, Exra Miller and Ben Affleck. — LEW
“GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3” (PG-13)
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own. Stars Chris Pratt, Chukwudi Iwuji and Bradley Cooper. — LEW, PUL
“HAPPY FEET TWO” (PG)
Mumble’s son, Erik, is struggling to realize his talents in the emperor penguin world. Meanwhile, Mumble and his family and friends discover a new threat their home — one that will take everyone working together to save them (2011). Part of Kenworthy’s Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. Today, free. — KEN
“JAWS” (PG)
When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod, it’s up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down as the 1975 classic thriller returns to the big screen. Stars Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss. — LEW, PUL
“INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY” (PG-13)
Archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history in the fifth installment of this action-movie franchise. Also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“NO HARD FEELINGS” (R)
On the brink of losing her home, Maddie takes on an unusual job: bringing an introverted 19-year-old out of his shell before college. Stars Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Morales and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. — LEW, PUL
“PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE” (R)
A female painter is obliged to paint a wedding portrait of a young woman on an isolated island in Brittany at the end of the 18th century. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Pride series. Stars Noemie Merlant, Adele Haenel and Luana Bajrami (2019). 7 p.m. Wednesday, $7. — KEN
COMMON TONE ARTS FESTIVAL
Silent film festival in which each film is paired with music performed live by the TORCH Collective. Includes premiere of four new short film collaborations with new original music. 6 p.m. Friday, $15. — KEN
“SING” (PG)
In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theater impresario’s attempt to save his theater with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates even as its finalists find that their lives will never be the same (2016). Part of Kenworthy’s Summer Family Matinee Series. Stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane. 1 p.m. Wednesday, free. — KEN
“RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN” (PG)
A shy adolescent learns she comes from a fabled royal family of legendary sea krakens and that her destiny lies in the depths of the waters. Stars Jane Fonda, Lana Condor and Toni Collette. — LEW, MOW, PUL
“SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIKER-VERSE” (PG)
Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. Stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Brian Tyree Henry. — LEW
“TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS” (PG-13)
During the 1990s, a new faction of Transformers join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth. Stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and Luna Lauren Velez. — LEW
“YOU HURT MY FEELINGS” (R)
A novelist’s longstanding marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband giving his honest reaction to her latest book. Stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies and Michaela Watkins. 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, $7. — KEN !