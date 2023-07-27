Movies this week

“BARBIE” (PG-13)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Stars Margot Robbie, Ariana Greenblatt and Kingsley Ben-Adir. — LEW, MOS, PUL Find a review on Page 14.
“CARTOONS AT THE MOSCOW FARMER’S MARKET”
Kenworthy Theatre invites children (of all ages) to enjoy a selection of child-friendly animated shorts. Concessions available. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, free. — KEN
“ELEMENTAL” (PG)
The latest animated feature from Disney’s Pixar follows Ember and Wade in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together. With Leah Lewis, Marmoudou Athie and Ronnie Del Carmen. — LEW
“HAUNTED MANSION” (PG-13)
A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts. With Owen Wilson and LaKeith Stanfield. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY” (PG-13)
Archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history in the fifth installment of this action-movie franchise. Also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas. — LEW
“INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR” (PG-13)
A college dream becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of a young man’s past return to haunt him and his father. Stars Patrick Wilson and Ty Simpkins. — LEW
“KING KONG” (NOT RATED)
Kenworthy Theatre’s Films From the Vault presents a 1933 classic. A film crew goes to a tropical island for a location shoot, where they capture a colossal ape who takes a shine to their blonde starlet, and bring him back to New York City. Stars Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong and Bruce Cabot. 7 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN
“MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — DEAD RECKONING PART 1” (PG-13)
Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Missions Force team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. Stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: FLEABAG” (NOT RATED)
Following its cinematic 2019 record-breaking run, the one-woman show returns to the big screen this summer. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea-pig cafe struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose. Stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge. 4 p.m. Sunday, $10. — KEN
“OPPENHEIMER” (R)
The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2” (PG)
Continues the story of Max and his pet friends following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day (2019). Part of the Kenworthy’s Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. today, free. — KEN
“SHREK” (PG)
A mean lord exiles fairytale creatures to the swamp of a grumpy ogre, who must go on a quest and rescue a princess for the lord in order to get his land back (2001). Part of Kenworthy’s Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN
“SHREK 2” (PG)
Shrek and Fiona travel to the Kingdom of Far Far Away to celebrate their marriage with Fiona’s parents, the king and queen, and find they are not as welcome as they expected (2004). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. Wednesday, free. — KEN
“SOUND OF FREEDOM” (PG-13)
After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. Stars Jim Caviezel, Eduardo Verástegui and Mira Sorvino. — FOX, LEW, PUL, REX
“STARSHIP TROOPERS” (R)
From 1997, humans in a fascist, militaristic future wage war with giant alien bugs. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Totally 90s Action series. Stars Casper Van Dien, Denise Richards and Dina Meyer. 7 p.m. Friday, $7. — KEN
“TALK TO ME” (R)
The story of Washington, D.C., radio personality Ralph “Petey” Greene, an ex-con who became a popular talk show host and community activist in the 1960s. Stars Don Cheadle, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Bruce McFee. — LEW, PUL
“TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM” (PG)
Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael, with the help of their new human friend April O’Neil, attempt to become heroes in the human world of New York by taking on a crime ring filled with other mutants. With Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri and Rose Byrne. — LEW, PUL
“TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY” (R)
A cyborg, identical to the one who failed to kill Sarah Connor, must now protect her 10-year-old son from an even more advanced and powerful cyborg (1991). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Totally gos Action series. Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Edward Furlong. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $7. — KEN
“TOP GUN” (PG)
From 1986. As students at the U.S. Navy’s elite fighter weapons school compete to be best in the class, one daring young pilot learns a few things from a civilian instructor that are not taught in the classroom. Stars Tom Cruise, Tim Robbins and Kelly McGillis. — LEW, PUL
“YOUR NAME” (TV-PG)
Two teenagers share a profound, magical connection upon discovering they are swapping bodies and things become even more complicated when the boy and girl decide to meet in person (2016). Part of Kenworthy’s Absolute Anime series. 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday; $7, $3 child. — KEN