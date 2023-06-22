“ASTEROID CITY” (PG-13)
World-changing events disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in an American desert town circa 1955. Stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks. — PUL
“THE BOOGEYMAN” (PG-13)
Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her younger sister find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it’s too late. Stars Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina and Vivien Lyra Blair. — LEW
CARTOONS AT THE MOSCOW FARMER’S MARKET
Kenworthy Theatre invites children (of all ages) to enjoy a selection of kid-friendly animated shorts at the Moscow Farmer’s Market. Concessions available. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, free. — KEN
“DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS” (PG)
Best friends Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman share the same superpowers while fighting crime in Metropolis. Part of the Kenworthy’s Summer Family Matinee Series. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Kate McKinnon. 1 p.m. today, free. — KEN
“DIRTY DANCING” (PG-13)
Frances “Baby” Houseman (Jennifer Grey) falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), while spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family (1987). Also stars Jerry Orbach. — LEW
“ELEMENTAL” (PG)
The latest animated feature from Disney’s Pixar follows Ember and Wade in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together. Stars Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie and Ronnie Del Carmen. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“FAST X” (PG-13)
Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes in the latest installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise. Stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jason Starham. — LEW
“THE FLASH” (PG-13)
Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without superheroes, forcing him to race to save the future. Stars Sasha Calle, Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX
“GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3” (PG-13)
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own. Stars Chris Pratt, Chukwudi Iwuji and Bradley Cooper. — LEW, PUL, SUN
“HAPPY FEET” (PG)
A baby emperor penguin joins the family and displays an unusual talent not for song but for tap dance in this 2006 animated feature. Presented as part of the Kenworthy’s Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. Wednesday, free. — KEN
“A HARD DAY’S NIGHT” (G)
Covers two “typical” days in the life of The Beatles as they struggle to keep themselves in check while preparing for a live TV performance (1964). Part of the Kenworthy’s Sound on Screen series of music movies. Stars John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison. 7 p.m. today, tickets $7, $3 child. — KEN
“JOYLAND” (NOT RATED)
The youngest son in a traditional Pakistani family takes a job as a backup dancer in a Bollywood-style burlesque and quickly becomes infatuated with the strong-willed trans woman who runs the show. 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; $7. — KEN
“THE LITTLE MERMAID” (PG)
A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. Stars Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy. — LEW, PUL
“NO HARD FEELINGS” (R)
On the brink of losing her home, Maddie takes on an unusual job: bringing an introverted 19-year-old out of his shell before college. Stars Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Morales and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. — LEW, PUL
“PINK FLAMINGOS” (NC-17)
Notorious Baltimore criminal Divine goes up against a married couple who attempt to humiliate her and seize her tabloid-given title as “The Filthiest Person Alive” (1972). 10 p.m. Friday, $8. — KEN
“SMALLFOOT” (PG)
High up on a mountain peak, a secret Yeti society lives in peace and harmony until one witnesses an airplane crash and finds a legendary creature that will rock their society to its core (2018). Part of the Kenworthy’s Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN
“SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE” (PG)
Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. Stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Brian Tyree Henry. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS” (PG-13)
During the 1990s, a new faction of Transformers join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth. Stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and Luna Lauren Velez. — LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“WATERSHIP DOWN” AND “THE PLAGUE DOGS” (PG/PG-13)
Double feature of animated films adapted from Richard Adams novels, directed by Martin Rosen. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Freaky Kids Film Series. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $7, $3 child. — KEN