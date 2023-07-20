“BARBIE" (PG-13)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Stars Margot Robbie, Ariana Greenblatt and Kingsley Ben-Adir. — LEW, MOS, PUL Read more about the film on Page 5.
"BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER" (R)
Moscow Film Society's Pride series brings a 1999 cult classic comedy to the big screen. A naive teenager is sent to rehab camp when her straitlaced parents and friends suspect her of being a lesbian. Stars Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall and Michelle Williams. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $7. — KEN
"CARTOONS AT THE MOSCOW FARMER’S MARKET"
Kenworthy Theatre invites children (of all ages) to enjoy a selection of kid-friendly animated shorts. Concesssions available. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, free. — KEN
“ELEMENTAL” (PG)
The latest animated feature from Disney’s Pixar follows Ember and Wade in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together. With Leah Lewis, Marmoudou Athie and Ronnie Del Carmen. — LEW
“FRIDAY THE 13TH” (R)
From 1980, a group of camp counselors are stalked by a mysterious killer when trying to reopen a summer camp with a grim past. Stars Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King and Jeannine Taylor. — LEW, PUL
“INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY” (PG-13)
Archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history in the fifth installment of this action-movie franchise. Also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR” (PG-13)
A college dream becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of a young man’s past return to haunt him and his father. Stars Patrick Wilson and Ty Simpkins. — LEW
"THE LORAX" (PG)
In search of the one thing to win the affection of the girl of his dreams, a 12-year-old boy must discover the story of the Lorax, the grumpy yet charming creature who fights to protect his world (2012). Part of the Kenworthy's Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN
"MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU" (PG)
The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest (2022). Part of the Kenworthy's Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. today, free. — KEN
“MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — DEAD RECKONING PART 1” (PG-13)
Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Missions Force team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. Stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“NO HARD FEELINGS” (R)
On the brink of losing her home, Maddie takes on an unusual job: bringing an introverted 19-year-old out of his shell before college. Stars Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Morales and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. — LEW, PUL
"OPPENHEIMER” (R)
The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. — LEW, MOS, PUL Read more about the film on Page 14.
“PAST LIVES” (PG-13)
Childhood friends Nora and Hae Sung are wrested apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea and are reunited 20 years later for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny (2023). Stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro. 2 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, $7. — KEN
"THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS" (PG)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in Duke, a stray whom Max instantly dislikes (2016). Part of the Kenworthy's Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. Wednesday, free. — KEN
“SOUND OF FREEDOM” (PG-13)
After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. Stars Jim Caviezel, Eduardo Verástegui and Mira Sorvino. — LEW, PUL
“SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE” (PG)
Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. Stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Brian Tyree Henry. — LEW, PUL
"ZIGGY STARDUST AND THE SPIDERS FROM MARS" (R)
Celebrating this film's 50th anniversary, the July 3, 1973 concert of the 'leper Messiah' is David Bowie's last concert with the Ziggy persona and the Spiders from Mars and features never-before-seen performances with legendary guitar player Jeff Beck. Part of Kenworthy's new Sound on Screen series. Stars David Bowie, Mick Ronson and Trevor Bolder. 7 p.m., Tuesday; $7, $3 child. — KEN !