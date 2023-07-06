“ASTEROID CITY” (PG-13)
World-changing events disrupt the itinerary of a junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in an American desert town circa 1955. Stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks. — KEN, LEW, PUL
CARTOONS AT THE MOSCOW FARMER’S MARKET
Kenworthy Theatre invites children (of all ages) to enjoy a selection of kid-friendly animated shorts. Concesssions available. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, free. — KEN
“DESPICABLE ME” (PG)
When a criminal mastermind uses a trio of orphan girls as pawns for a grand scheme, he finds their love is profoundly changing him for the better (2010). Part of the Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN
“DESPICABLE ME 2” (PG)
When Gru, the world’s most super-bad turned super-dad, has been recruited by a team of officials to stop lethal muscle and a host of Gru’s own, he must fight back with new gadgetry, cars and more minion madness (2013). Part of the Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. Wednesday, free. — KEN
“ELEMENTAL” (PG)
The latest animated feature from Disney’s Pixar follows Ember and Wade in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together. Stars Leah Lewis, Marmoudou Athie and Ronnie Del Carmen. — LEW, MOS, SUN
“GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3” (PG-13)
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own. Stars Chris Pratt, Chukwudi Iwuji and Bradley Cooper. — LEW
“INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY” (PG-13)
Archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history in the fifth installment of this action-movie franchise. Also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR” PG-13
A college dream becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of a young man’s past suddenly return to haunt him and his father. Stars Patrick Wilson and Ty Simpkins. — LEW, PUL
“JOY RIDE” (R)
Four Asian-American friends bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are while they travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Debbie Fan, Annie Mumolo and Kenneth Liu star. — LEW, PUL
“MISSION:IMPOSSIBLE DEAD RECKONING PT.1” (PG-13)
Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Missions Force team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. Stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“MY OWN PRIVATE IDAHO” (R)
Two best friends living on the streets of Portland as hustlers embark on a journey of self discovery and find their relationship stumbling along the way (1991). With Keanu Reeves and the late River Phoenix. Presented by Moscow Film Society as part of its Pride series. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $7. — KEN
“NO HARD FEELINGS” (R)
On the brink of losing her home, Maddie takes on an unusual job: bringing an introverted 19-year-old out of his shell before college. Stars Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Morales and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. — LEW, PUL
“RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN” (PG)
A shy adolescent learns she comes from a fabled royal family of legendary sea krakens and that her destiny lies in the depths of the waters. Stars Jane Fonda, Lana Condor and Toni Collette. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“SING 2” (PG)
Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Part of the Summer Family Matinee Series. 1 p.m. today, free. — KEN
“SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN” (G)
A silent film star falls for a chorus girl just as he and his delusionally jealous screen partner are trying to make the difficult transition to talking pictures in 1920s Hollywood. Part of the Films from the Vault series. 7 p.m. Tuesdasy, free. — KEN
“SOUND OF FREEDOM” (PG-13)
After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. Stars Jim Caviezel, Eduardo Verástegui and Mira Sorvino. — LEW
“SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE” (PG)
Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. Stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Brian Tyree Henry. — LEW, MOS, PUL