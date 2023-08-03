‘Mutant Mayhem’ a fresh take on the Ninja Turtles
Paramount Pictures

Radioactive ooze generated the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and “Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse” has helped birth “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” the new animated feature about everyone’s favorite rambunctious, pizza-loving reptiles. Directors Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears showcase the turtles in a way we’ve never seen them before, using a blend of 3D and 2D animation to create a unique, rough-hewn (on purpose) style that suggests children’s book illustrations blended with teenage sketchbooks.

That edgy look is paired with a script that’s funny and fresh, a soundtrack filled with classic New York hip-hop, and a stunning industrial score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.